German Region Moves to Create Climate Foundation to Bypass US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) A regional government in Germany agreed on Wednesday to create a climate foundation in a bid to bypass US sanctions that have hindered the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Manuela Schwesig, the governor of the northern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, told a news conference that the state legislature would vote on the foundation on Thursday.

"The state government agreed today to set up Mecklenburg-Vorpommern's climate and environment foundation... As a special feature, it will run economic business operations that can contribute to the completion of the Nord Stream pipeline," she said.

Schwesig said the state continued to support the project, which it sees as a bridge between coal-driven power plants and Germany's zero-emission future.

She described the gas link to Russia as "necessary for a successful energy transition" but said it was threatened by US sanctions.

"It is not right to try to hamper the pipeline's construction in its final stage out of personal economic motives, and it is not right to sanction companies involved in this constitutionally approved project," she said.

The foundation's board of directors will be chaired by the state's former governor, Erwin Sellering. State Economy Minister Harry Glawe said the Nord Stream 2 operator would contribute 20 million Euros ($25 million) to the climate project.