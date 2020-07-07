UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Regional Courthouses Evacuated Over Bomb Threats

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 07:03 PM

German regional courthouses evacuated over bomb threats

Several district courts were evacuated in Germany on Tuesday after they received bomb threats, police said, although searches have so far turned up nothing concrete

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Several district courts were evacuated in Germany on Tuesday after they received bomb threats, police said, although searches have so far turned up nothing concrete.

The affected buildings included courthouses in Mainz, Erfurt, Luebeck and Wolfsburg as well as the public prosecutor's office in Erfurt, according to police in those cities.

A bomb threat arrived at the district court in the western city of Mainz at 7:30 am (0530 GMT), a police spokeswoman said, without giving further details.

The courthouse was cleared and searched with sniffer dogs, and several adjacent buildings were also evacuated as a precaution.

In Erfurt, all proceedings have been cancelled until midday.

It was unclear who or what was behind the threats.

In April, the trial of a man accused of sending over 100 far-right letters to politicians, journalists and officials was delayed at its opening in Berlin because of a bomb threat.

Shortly before the hearing opened, the court halted the session because of a fax that claimed that explosives had been planted around the courtroom where the trial was to be held.

The fax was signed off "Heil Hitler".

Andre M. stands accused of sending 107 threatening letters to courts, authorities, police, shopping malls, journalists and lawmakers between October 2018 and April 2019.

The threats had prompted evacuations, including of the main train station in Luebeck and a tax office in Gelsenkirchen.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Germany Mainz Erfurt Berlin Man Adolf Hitler April October 2018 2019 All Court

Recent Stories

InfinixHot 9 play,more storage, more fun!

4 minutes ago

CBUAE publishes financial stability report

4 minutes ago

SEC approves ‘Esnad’ initiative submitted by S ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan condoles with Turkey over deaths in firew ..

15 minutes ago

PSL-V: Broadcasters seek action against PCB on ins ..

21 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Armed Attack on S ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.