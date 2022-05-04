UrduPoint.com

German Regional Head Calls For Dissolving Of Nord Stream 2 Fund

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2022 | 11:50 PM

German Regional Head Calls for Dissolving of Nord Stream 2 Fund

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) A German fund established to support the Nord Stream 2 project should be dissolved due to the impossibility of further cooperation with Russia, Manuela Schwesig, prime minister of the German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, said on Wednesday.

Schwesig noted that the fund can be dissolved either by the decision of the foundation itself or its supervisory board and that this move should be made soon as she cannot see prospects for further cooperation with Russia.

"Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, in the best of motives, sought dialogue and cooperation with Russia, above all with our partner Leningrad Oblast, not only in the economic field, but also in the field of science and culture," Schwesig added.

The state authorities are convinced that the environmental fund, financed by the Nord Stream, should also be closed, she said.

Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, where the Nord Stream 2 pipeline comes to the surface, set up a green fund in January last year in a bid to protect the project from US sanctions. The foundation's charter describes gas as a bridge to green transition.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia German Nord January Gas All From Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

2 days ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

2 days ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.