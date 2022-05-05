German Regional Head Calls for Dissolving of Nord Stream 2 Fund

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) A German fund established to support the Nord Stream 2 project should be dissolved due to the impossibility of further cooperation with Russia, Manuela Schwesig, prime minister of the German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, said on Wednesday.

Schwesig noted that the fund can be dissolved either by the decision of the foundation itself or its supervisory board and that this move should be made soon as she cannot see prospects for further cooperation with Russia.

"Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, in the best of motives, sought dialogue and cooperation with Russia, above all with our partner Leningrad Oblast, not only in the economic field, but also in the field of science and culture," Schwesig added.

The state authorities are convinced that the environmental fund, financed by the Nord Stream, should also be closed, she said.

Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, where the Nord Stream 2 pipeline comes to the surface, set up a green fund in January last year in a bid to protect the project from US sanctions. The foundation's charter describes gas as a bridge to green transition.