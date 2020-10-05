German Regional Lawmaker Urges Berlin to Demand End of War in Nagorno-Karabakh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Gunnar Norbert Lindemann, a lawmaker at Berlin's regional parliament from the Alternative for Germany political party (AfD), has urged the federal government to demand for cessation of hostilities in the breakaway Azerbaijani region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The lawmaker described the region as a focal point where various interests collide and claimed that the alleged aggression against the Christian population comes from those who desire to boost radical Islamic influences in the region and dreams about Medieval empires, meaning Turkey, a fellow NATO member that openly supports Azerbaijan in the ongoing armed struggle.

"In the light of that, I call on the federal government and NATO to demand from the involved parties to immediately cease the aggression," Lindemann said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

The lawmaker also noted Russia's interest in keeping in the region stable and urged the sides to come to the negotiating table.

"Great-power fantasies and religious fanaticism have no place in our times," Lindemann said.

The conflict in Azerbaijan's Armenian-majority region of Nagorno-Karabakh reignited after Yerevan and Baku on Sunday accused each other of violating the ceasefire.

Most countries, including Russia, have called on the involved parties to cease hostilities and come to the negotiating table. In sharp contrast, Ankara has committed itself to fully supporting Azerbaijan.