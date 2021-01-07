German Regional Parliament Votes to Create Foundation That Will Back Nord Stream Gas Link

A legislature in a northern German state voted on Thursday in favor of creating a climate foundation that will pave the way for the completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) A legislature in a northern German state voted on Thursday in favor of creating a climate foundation that will pave the way for the completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

A protocol confirming the vote on the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern regional council's motion to set up the Climate and Environmental Protection Foundation was seen by Sputnik.

The parliament's press office told Sputnik that the conservative CDU faction, the Socialists and the far-left Linke party backed the initiative, while the Alternative for Germany abstained.