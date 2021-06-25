The German Federal Network Agency, the regulator in the fields of electricity, gas, telecommunications and post, has received the application by Nord Stream 2 AG for its certification as an independent gas transmission system operator, the regulator's spokesperson told Sputnik Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The German Federal Network Agency, the regulator in the fields of electricity, gas, telecommunications and post, has received the application by Nord Stream 2 AG for its certification as an independent gas transmission system operator, the regulator's spokesperson told Sputnik Friday.

"The Federal Network Agency has received an application from Nord Stream 2 AG," the spokesperson said.

The documents are being checked, the representative specified. He added that the regulator has four months to prepare a draft decision.