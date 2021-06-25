UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Regulator Assessing Nord Stream 2 AG's Bid For Independent Operator Certification

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 12:25 PM

German Regulator Assessing Nord Stream 2 AG's Bid for Independent Operator Certification

The German Federal Network Agency, the regulator in the fields of electricity, gas, telecommunications and post, has received the application by Nord Stream 2 AG for its certification as an independent gas transmission system operator, the regulator's spokesperson told Sputnik Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The German Federal Network Agency, the regulator in the fields of electricity, gas, telecommunications and post, has received the application by Nord Stream 2 AG for its certification as an independent gas transmission system operator, the regulator's spokesperson told Sputnik Friday.

"The Federal Network Agency has received an application from Nord Stream 2 AG," the spokesperson said.

The documents are being checked, the representative specified. He added that the regulator has four months to prepare a draft decision.

Related Topics

Electricity German Nord Gas Post From

Recent Stories

Pak-U.S. engagement key to achieve goals of peace, ..

32 seconds ago

"Man in Love" leads China's box office

35 seconds ago

Spike in COVID-19 cases plunges Sydney into partia ..

5 minutes ago

US Missile Destroyer Laboon Begins Transit From Bl ..

6 minutes ago

Police raid residence of Johar Town blast’s mast ..

27 minutes ago

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.