German Regulator Confirms Suspension Of Nord Stream 2 Certification

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2022 | 11:20 PM

The German Federal Network Agency told Sputnik on Tuesday it is suspending certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas project due to the country's economy ministry withdrawing its positive assessment of the pipeline after Russia's recognition of the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR)

Earlier in the day, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that he had ordered the ministry to take the necessary steps to suspend the certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline's operator, meaning withdrawal of the ministry's energy security report on Nord Stream 2 from the agency. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck later confirmed that this had been done.

"Certification of the Nord Stream 2 operator requires a positive evaluation from the federal minister of economy that there is no threat to (gas) supply.

It no longer exists. The Federal Network Agency cannot certify the company at the moment," an agency spokesperson said.

The situation in the breakaway Donbas region has escalated in recent days, with the DPR and LPR reporting increased shelling by Ukrainian forces and ordering general mobilization in anticipation of an offensive by the Ukrainian army. The evacuation of Donbas citizens, first of all, women, children and the elderly, to Russia began late last week.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the breakaway regions of Ukraine on Monday.

