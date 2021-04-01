German Regulator Dismisses Environmentalists' Protest Against Nord Stream 2 Construction

The German Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) said on Thursday that it dismissed the claim by two German environmental organizations seeking to revoke the permit for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline laying

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) The German Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) said on Thursday that it dismissed the claim by two German environmental organizations seeking to revoke the permit for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline laying.

In January, Germany's environmental organizations Deutsche Umwelthilfe and NABU expressed protest over the BSH's decision to extend the permit for Nord Stream 2 pipelay work.

"Following an assessment of the doubts expressed in the protests of the applicants, and a new comprehensive environmental review, the previously issued permit remains valid," BSH said in a statement.