German Regulator Extends Permits for Nord Stream 2 Pipelay Works to May

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The German Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency said on Friday it was extending to May the permit for pipelay works for constructing the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, expected to carry up to 1.942 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany.

"The Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency issued a permit for the Nord Stream 2 to conduct pipelay works for completing the constriction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in Germany's exclusive economic zone on an area of around 16.5 and 13.9 kilometers [10.2 and 8.9 miles] in the period between the end of September and the end of May," the agency said in a press release.