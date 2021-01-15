German Regulator Extends Permits for Nord Stream 2 Pipelay Works to May

UrduPoint.com
Fri 15th January 2021

The German Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency said on Friday it was extending to May the permit for pipelay works for constructing the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, expected to carry up to 1.942 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The German Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency said on Friday it was extending to May the permit for pipelay works for constructing the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, expected to carry up to 1.942 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany.

"The Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency issued a permit for the Nord Stream 2 to conduct pipelay works for completing the constriction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in Germany's exclusive economic zone on an area of around 16.5 and 13.9 kilometers [10.2 and 8.9 miles] in the period between the end of September and the end of May," the agency said in a press release.

