German Regulator Gives Go-Ahead to Nord Stream 2 Construction in Exclusive Economic Zone

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Germany's federal maritime regulator on Monday ordered the construction of a 2-kilometer (1.2 mile) stretch of the Nord Stream 2 gas link in the country's exclusive economic zone.

"The Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) ordered today the immediate implementation of the second modification permit for the construction and operation of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for a 2-kilometer section in the German Exclusive Economic Zone," a press statement read.