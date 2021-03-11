(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Germany's Federal Institute for Vaccines and Biomedicines, the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut (PEI), is looking into Denmark's decision to suspend the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine due to side-effects fears, and has started to cooperate with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on the issue, the institute's press service told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Denmark and Norway suspended vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine over the potential link to blood clots.

"The Paul-Ehrlich-Institut keeps in touch with the Danish Medicines Agency and the EMA, and is studying the situation in Germany," the institute said.

The press service added that German's Robert Koch Institute has amended recommendations for the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which earlier set the maximum age of recipients at 65 years, and will allow all citizens aged over 18 years to receive it.

"The standing committee on vaccination at the Robert Koch Institute in Berlin ... has amended the recommendation and now is geared to authorization for all age groups from 18 years," the institute said.

A number of European states have suspended vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine as a precaution after reports on severe side-effects that were allegedly triggered by the vaccine. On Tuesday, the Latvian State Agency of Medicines specified that its citizens reported on side-effects after they received doses from ABV5300 batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The batch in question was distributed among 17 EU countries. Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxemburg and Norway have now suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine either from the batch or in its entirety.