German Regulator Never Received Documents Needed For Nord Stream 2 Certification - Reports

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 04:37 PM

German Regulator Never Received Documents Needed for Nord Stream 2 Certification - Reports

The head of Germany's federal network agency Bundesnetzagentur, Jochen Homann, said that the agency had not received yet the documents necessary to continue the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, media reported on Thursday

Bundesnetzagentur suspended the certification process last month until the project's operator complies with the necessary requirements.

The certification process will continue when the relevant documents are submitted to the agency, Homann said, noting they do not have the documents yet, according to Reuters.

