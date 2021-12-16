German Regulator Never Received Documents Needed for Nord Stream 2 Certification - Reports

The head of Germany's federal network agency Bundesnetzagentur, Jochen Homann, said that the agency had not received yet the documents necessary to continue the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) The head of Germany's Federal network agency Bundesnetzagentur, Jochen Homann, said that the agency had not received yet the documents necessary to continue the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, media reported on Thursday.

Bundesnetzagentur suspended the certification process last month until the project's operator complies with the necessary requirements.

The certification process will continue when the relevant documents are submitted to the agency, Homann said, noting they do not have the documents yet, according to Reuters.