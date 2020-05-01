UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Regulator Plans To Deny Nord Stream 2 Waiver Under EU Gas Directive - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 05:28 PM

German Regulator Plans to Deny Nord Stream 2 Waiver Under EU Gas Directive - Reports

The Federal Network Agency of Germany (BNA) is planning to reject an application of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline's operator for exemption under the new EU gas directive and will be admitting reactions from stakeholders by May 8 before making a final decision, German media reported on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The Federal Network Agency of Germany (BNA) is planning to reject an application of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline's operator for exemption under the new EU gas directive and will be admitting reactions from stakeholders by May 8 before making a final decision, German media reported on Friday.

According to the Handelsblatt daily, citing a draft of the regulator's decision, the application will be denied under the directive's requirement that the pipeline in question must be completed before May 2019 for the operator to have ownership rights for its segment located in the German territory.

The BNA has decided that the deadline must apply to the factual completion of all construction and technical works on the pipeline, whereas Nord Stream 2 AG has earlier insisted that the requirement of completion should be interpreted not in terms of actual construction works, but rather the amount of investments poured into construction prior to when the new directive took effect.

The newspaper said the stakeholders expected the Nord Stream 2 operator to dispute the upcoming decision in the Dusseldorf higher court, or Oberlandesgericht, from where it would likely be passed on to the European Court of Justice.

Related Topics

German Germany Nord May Gas 2019 Media All From Court

Recent Stories

DC monitors fruits & vegetables rates in Sukkur

2 minutes ago

Russia's Lavrov Commemorates Diplomatic Relations ..

2 minutes ago

Govt taking extraordinary steps to resolve labore ..

2 minutes ago

World Health Assembly to Be Held Online in Geneva ..

2 minutes ago

Inflation rate to continue falling in coming month ..

2 minutes ago

Sierra Leone extends virus lockdown for 3 days

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.