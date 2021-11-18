UrduPoint.com

German Regulator Refuses To Comment On Nord Stream 2 Commissioning Delay To March 2022

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 12:20 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) declined to comment on the possibility of postponing the commissioning of Nord Stream 2 to March 2022.

"I can only say what we said yesterday in our press release," the agency's spokesman told Sputnik.

Earlier, the German regulator said that the certification process for the Nord Stream 2 operator remained suspended until the transfer of the main assets and personal funds to a German subsidiary is completed. In this case, the Federal Network Agency will be able to verify the new documents of the subsidiary as a new applicant for certification, the consideration may take the remaining four months provided by law.

