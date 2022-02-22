German Regulator Says No Changes in Certification Process of Nord Stream 2 Operator

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) told Sputnik on Tuesday that no new forecast or changes have occurred in the procedure of the resumption of certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline's operator company.

"I cannot provide you with new information on the certification process.

The certification process will be suspended until the transfer of general and personal assets to the subsidiary is completed and until the Federal Network Agency verifies the completeness of the subsidiary's documents. At the moment, we cannot predict when the process will be resumed," the regulator said, answering Sputnik's question on the current stage of the certification process and whether the previously announced certification plans would change after Moscow's recognition of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics.