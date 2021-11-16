UrduPoint.com

German Regulator Suspends Certification Of Nord Stream 2 AG

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 03:00 PM

German Regulator Suspends Certification of Nord Stream 2 AG

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The German energy regulator Bundesnetzagentur on Tuesday suspended the certification of the Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

"The Bundesnetzagentur has today suspended the procedure to certify Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent transmission operator. Following a thorough examination of the documentation, the Bundesnetzagentur concluded that it would only be possible to certify an operator of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if that operator was organised in a legal form under German law," the regulator said.

The regulator added that the certification process will resume when the parent company will transfer capital and personnel to a German subsidiary.

"The certification procedure will remain suspended until the main assets and human resources have been transferred to the subsidiary and the Bundesnetzagentur is able to check whether the documentation resubmitted by the subsidiary, as the new applicant, is complete. When these requirements have been fulfilled, the Bundesnetzagentur will be able to resume its examination in the remainder of the four-month period set out in law, produce a draft decision and deliver it to the European Commission for an opinion, as provided for in the EU legislation on the internal market," the regulator added.

The Bundesnetzagentur also said that the German Energy Ministry and the European Commission "were informed in advance" about the suspension.

Related Topics

German Company Nord Gas Market

Recent Stories

UAE President receives letter from President of Th ..

UAE President receives letter from President of The Gambia

6 minutes ago
 UAE Foreign Minister, Russian Minister of Industry ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Russian Minister of Industry discuss cooperation

6 minutes ago
 SAUDIA enhances fleet with suite of Boeing service ..

SAUDIA enhances fleet with suite of Boeing services

21 minutes ago
 National squad for tests against Bangladesh announ ..

National squad for tests against Bangladesh announced

25 minutes ago
 Commercial Stocks of Oil in OECD Fell by 51Mln Bar ..

Commercial Stocks of Oil in OECD Fell by 51Mln Barrels in September - IEA

35 minutes ago
 Fawad Chaudhary tenders apology before CEC for his ..

Fawad Chaudhary tenders apology before CEC for his remarks

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.