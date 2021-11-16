UrduPoint.com

German Regulator Suspends Nord Stream 2 Approval Process

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Germany's energy regulator said Tuesday it was temporarily halting the approval process for the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany, saying the operating company first needs to become compliant with German law.

"The Bundesnetzagentur concluded that it would only be possible to certify an operator of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if that operator was organised in a legal form under German law," it said in a statement.

Russia German Company Germany Nord Gas

More Stories From World

