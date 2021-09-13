UrduPoint.com

German Regulator To Decide On Nord Stream 2 AG Certification Bid No Later Than January 8

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

German Regulator to Decide on Nord Stream 2 AG Certification Bid No Later Than January 8

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) The German Federal Network Agency (BNA) has received all necessary documents on Norf Stream 2 AG's bid for certification as an independent operator of a gas pipeline and will issue its decision no later than January 8, 2022, the BNA's press office told Sputnik on Monday.

Nord Stream 2 AG applied for the certification in June.

"The Federal Network Agency of Germany announced today that Nord Stream 2 AG has submitted all the documents required for verification by the agency. Thus, the Federal Network Agency has four months to prepare a draft decision and submit it to the European Commission," the BNA said.

The four-month verification period started on September 8, thus the deadline is set for January 8 of the next year.

Related Topics

German Germany Nord January June September Gas All

Recent Stories

Analysis: &#039;Projects of the 50&#039; a strateg ..

Analysis: &#039;Projects of the 50&#039; a strategic vision that targets welfare ..

10 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues new guidance for licensed financial i ..

CBUAE issues new guidance for licensed financial institutions on transaction mon ..

11 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza launches scholarship fun ..

Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza launches scholarship fund for Emirati women

41 minutes ago
 Huawei IdeaHub Golf Drive Tournament Launched by A ..

Huawei IdeaHub Golf Drive Tournament Launched by AWAN Distribution to engage the ..

52 minutes ago
 55,408 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

55,408 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

56 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi calls for diversity and cultural ..

Bodour Al Qasimi calls for diversity and cultural dialogue at 37th IBBY Congress ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.