German Regulator to Decide on Nord Stream 2 AG Certification Bid No Later Than January 8

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) The German Federal Network Agency (BNA) has received all necessary documents on Norf Stream 2 AG's bid for certification as an independent operator of a gas pipeline and will issue its decision no later than January 8, 2022, the BNA's press office told Sputnik on Monday.

Nord Stream 2 AG applied for the certification in June.

"The Federal Network Agency of Germany announced today that Nord Stream 2 AG has submitted all the documents required for verification by the agency. Thus, the Federal Network Agency has four months to prepare a draft decision and submit it to the European Commission," the BNA said.

The four-month verification period started on September 8, thus the deadline is set for January 8 of the next year.