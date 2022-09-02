German Regulator Underlines Importance of Energy-Saving, LNG Amid Nord Stream Shutdown

The suspension of gas supplies to Germany from Russia via the Nord Stream gas pipeline makes energy-saving, LNG terminals and filling storage facilities even more important, now everything depends on every German citizen, Klaus Mueller, the head of the German Federal Network Agency, said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) The suspension of gas supplies to Germany from Russia via the Nord Stream gas pipeline makes energy-saving, LNG terminals and filling storage facilities even more important, now everything depends on every German citizen, Klaus Mueller, the head of the German Federal Network Agency, said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Gazprom reported that Nord Stream was stopped for an indefinite period due to an engine malfunction. The company received a warning from Rostekhnadzor about a malfunction of the only remaining working engine for the pipeline, and the pipeline was completely stopped until the issues were eliminated.

"In connection with the Russian decision not to pass gas via Nord Stream 1 for now, the topics of LNG terminals, the filling of gas storage facilities and the need for significant energy-saving are becoming more important. It is good that Germany is better prepared, but now everything depends on everyone," Muller said on Twitter.