BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) The subsidiary of the German Munchener Ruck reinsurance company in London has terminated its agreement with the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, Munchener Ruck spokesman Frank Ziegler told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"It is our subsidiary Munich Re Syndicate in London, it had a contract, and it was terminated, [I] can confirm this," Ziegler said, adding that he cannot provide any other details on the matter.