UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Rescue Ship Asks Italy To Take In Migrants

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 11:05 PM

German rescue ship asks Italy to take in migrants

A German charity on Monday said its rescue ship was heading to Italian shores with 69 migrants on board, hoping they will be allowed to disembark

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :A German charity on Monday said its rescue ship was heading to Italian shores with 69 migrants on board, hoping they will be allowed to disembark.

The ship, the Alan Kurdi, is named after the Syrian child whose drowning in the Mediterranean in 2015 brought global attention to the migrant crisis.

The Sea-Eye charity said the ship had been unable to contact the Maltese coast guard for help and was therefore now directed towards Italy.

"We are horrified at the irresponsible behaviour of European sea rescue services," Sea-Eye spokesman Julian Pahlke told AFP, saying they had fallen short of their "duty to co-ordinate search and rescue".

The Alan Kurdi has rescued 84 migrants in recent days, 15 of whom were allowed to go to Italy because of their condition.

But the charity said it was now asking Italy for at least 10 more migrants requiring medical assistance to be allowed to disembark.

Barbara Hammerl-Kraus, a doctor on board, said the migrants were "all in a bad state".

The Alan Kurdi has been active since 2018 and has rescued more than 400 people so far.

The fall of Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011 turned the country into a key departure point for African and middle Eastern migrants heading to Europe.

France, Germany, Italy and Malta in September agreed a new temporary system to automatically distribute migrants arriving in Italy and Malta.

The deal was meant to end the long, drawn-out negotiations that have seen vulnerable asylum-seekers including babies stranded at sea, sometimes for weeks.

Related Topics

Syria Europe German Doctor Germany Italy Malta September 2015 2018 Dictator All

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives condolences on death of Saqr bi ..

56 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Pri ..

1 hour ago

UAQ Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Prince ..

1 hour ago

UAE Rulers condole King Salman on death of Prince ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Princ ..

1 hour ago

Hot weather linked to rise in early childbirth: st ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.