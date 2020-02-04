German Research Institute Says Coronavirus Cases Could Possibly Increase in Country

Individual cases of the new coronavirus could potentially increase in Germany, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the German government's public health agency, said on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Individual cases of the new coronavirus could potentially increase in Germany, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the German government's public health agency, said on Tuesday.

"The development [of the situation] cannot be predicted. New individual cases could be moved to Germany. Further individual cases and chains of infection in Germany are also possible. A danger for Germany's population from new respiratory diseases is still low, but this estimate may change in the short term due to new findings," Susanne Glasmacher, RKI's spokeswoman, told Sputnik.

Glasmacher added that German patients diagnosed with coronavirus were young and are not in the risk group.

Germany has so far confirmed 12 cases of coronavirus 10 cases were registered in the southern state of Bavaria, while another two cases were detected among German evacuees from China's Wuhan.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in December in Wuhan and has since spread to over 20 countries. The epidemic has already left more than 20,000 infected and over 420 people dead.