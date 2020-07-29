UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Research Minister Urges Public Not To Expect COVID-19 Vaccine Until Middle Of 2021

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 10:12 PM

German Research Minister Urges Public Not to Expect COVID-19 Vaccine Until Middle of 2021

A safe and effective vaccine against COVID-19 is likely not to be expected until the middle of 2021, the country's research minister Anja Karliczek said at a press briefing on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) A safe and effective vaccine against COVID-19 is likely not to be expected until the middle of 2021, the country's research minister Anja Karliczek said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Researchers are now working with extreme speed, but failure in these sorts of projects is always possible. We should not expect a miracle and, as before, we should assume that a vaccine available for widespread use will be ready by the middle of next year," Karliczek stated.

An uptick in cases has been observed in Germany, as the country's Robert Koch Institute registered 684 new positive tests earlier in the day, up from 633 on Tuesday. The research minister said these trends show that the pandemic is far from over.

"Almost everywhere in the world, including Germany, the number of coronavirus disease cases is growing, unfortunately, at an alarming scale. This once again shows that we are in the middle of a pandemic," Karliczek said.

The research minister added that three German biotech firms, BioNtech, CureVac, and IDT Biologika, are receiving government funding to speed up vaccine development and clinical trials.

Since the start of the pandemic, Germany's Robert Koch Institute has confirmed 206,926 cases of COVID-19. The European country's death toll currently stands at 9,128, a rise of six over the preceding 24 hours.

Related Topics

World German Germany From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed pledges to continue implementing ..

16 minutes ago

Corniche Hospital&#039;s staff becomes second fami ..

16 minutes ago

ADCB reports net profit of AED1.436 billion in H2- ..

31 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two remote meetings of E ..

31 minutes ago

DCD announces final results of &#039;life after co ..

2 hours ago

14th Ras Al Khaimah Government Excellence Awards w ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.