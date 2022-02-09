German research ministry to fund projects to fight online disinformation

The German government will fund ten new research projects with 15 million euros (17.1 million U.S. dollars) over the next three years to fight online disinformation

BERLIN, Feb. 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) --:The German government will fund ten new research projects with 15 million Euros (17.1 million U.S. Dollars) over the next three years to fight online disinformation.

The projects will focus on recognizing, understanding and combating online disinformation, the Federal Ministry of education and Research (BMBF) said on Tuesday.

"I want to get to the root of the evil of fake news and push forward the fight against disinformation through targeted research funding," said Minister of Education and Research Bettina Stark-Watzinger.

One of the projects will use artificial intelligence to recognize disinformation based on linguistic features and writing style. The goal is to create an application that warns its users when suspicious stylistic elements appear in messages, according to the BMBF.

Another project seeks to develop an assistance system for the detection of disinformation by automatically screening large volumes of data, presorting suspicious texts and images. The software will also trace distribution paths.