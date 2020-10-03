German Reunification Would Be Impossible Without Moscow - Ambassador to Russia

The 1990 German reunification would have been impossible if not for Moscow's participation, German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) The 1990 German reunification would have been impossible if not for Moscow's participation, German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr said on Saturday.

"We, the Germans, are well aware that we owe the unification of Germany to Moscow, among others.

Without Moscow's participation, it would not have been possible in 1990," von Geyr said at an exhibition opening in the Russian capital.

On October 3 Germany marks Unity Day, which is a public holiday. Thirty years ago, the German Democratic Republic, known as East Germany, officially ceased to exist and merged with the Federal Republic of Germany. The reunification happened including thanks to the pliant stance of the then-Soviet leadership.