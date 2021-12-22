UrduPoint.com

German RT Channel Goes Off Air After Russia Row

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 10:59 PM

German RT channel goes off air after Russia row

The German-language channel of Russian state broadcaster RT was taken off air Wednesday for not having a valid satellite license, German regulators said, in the latest escalation of a media spat between the two countries

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :The German-language channel of Russian state broadcaster RT was taken off air Wednesday for not having a valid satellite license, German regulators said, in the latest escalation of a media spat between the two countries.

Germany's MABB media watchdog said RT DE had neither requested nor been granted a broadcasting license in the country.

European satellite operator Eutelsat confirmed it had suspended the channel at the request of German regulators, "effective as of today".

The move comes less than a week after YouTube blocked a third German-language RT channel, angering Moscow.

RT DE said the latest attempt to block its broadcasts was "illegal" and the result of political pressure from Berlin, at a time of diplomatic tensions between Germany and Russia.

It says the channel is headquartered in Moscow and has a Serbian license for cable and satellite transmission, which RT says allows it to be broadcast in Germany under European law.

Germany's MABB regulatory authority however considers the Serbian license insufficient because RT DE "is in German and aimed at the German market".

It has therefore initiated proceedings against the Berlin-based RT DE Productions company.

"The broadcaster has until the end of the year to comment on the matter," said MABB director Eva Flecken.

Launched in 2005 as "Russia Today", state-funded RT has expanded with broadcasters and websites in languages including English, French, Spanish and Arabic.

It has been accused by Western countries of distributing disinformation and Kremlin-friendly propaganda.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday called for an end to the "discrimination" against RT.

- Retaliation - Speaking to RT on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said he could not rule out retaliation for the satellite block.

"From the beginning German authorities did everything they could to give a bad image of your channel (RT) in German society," he said.

"Until recently, we didn't want to go down that same road, stifling the press... but I can't exclude that we'll respond." Luxembourg earlier this year refused to grant a licence for RT to broadcast a German-language channel from the country because its operations were largely based in Germany.

Lithuania and Latvia, both former Soviet countries on Russia's border, have banned the channel.

Google-owned YouTube last week blocked RT's newest German-language channel "Auf Sendung" (On Air) for trying to circumvent the earlier terminations of RT DE and "Der Fehlende Part" (The Missing Part).

Russia's media regulator has demanded that YouTube reinstall the newest channel, decrying "an act of censorship".

The media row threatens to further strain ties between Russia and Germany, after a Berlin court last week sentenced a Russian to life in jail over a 2019 assassination on German soil it says was ordered by Moscow.

The ruling prompted Germany to expel two Russian diplomats. Moscow responded with tit-for-tat expulsions.

Like other Western countries, Germany has also voiced alarm at Russian troop movements on the border with Ukraine.

New Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who replaced Angela Merkel earlier this month, used his first call with Putin to stress "the urgent need for de-escalation".

New Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who has called for Berlin to take a firmer line with Moscow, said Wednesday that "dialogue" was now essential to defuse a "major crisis".

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Jail German Company Road Germany Berlin Luxembourg Vladimir Putin Same Latvia Angela Merkel Border 2019 Market YouTube Media From Arab Court

Recent Stories

Sugarcane price determined after consultation with ..

Sugarcane price determined after consultation with sugarcane board: Raja Bashara ..

3 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new am ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new ambassadors

34 minutes ago
 Journalists Call on Polish President to Veto Bill ..

Journalists Call on Polish President to Veto Bill on Media

3 minutes ago
 Grigg to leave Glasgow for Japan's Red Hurricanes

Grigg to leave Glasgow for Japan's Red Hurricanes

3 minutes ago
 NHL players will not compete at Winter Olympics: o ..

NHL players will not compete at Winter Olympics: official

3 minutes ago
 Japanese billionaire urges elites to visit space a ..

Japanese billionaire urges elites to visit space after ISS trip

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.