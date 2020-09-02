UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Ruling Bloc Not Ruling Out Sanctions Against Russia Over Navalny Case - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 11:05 PM

German Ruling Bloc Not Ruling Out Sanctions Against Russia Over Navalny Case - Spokesman

The parliamentary faction of Germany's ruling bloc CDU/CSU does not rule out that EU and NATO countries may adopt new sanctions against Russia because of the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, the faction's spokesman on international affairs, Juergen Hardt, said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The parliamentary faction of Germany's ruling bloc CDU/CSU does not rule out that EU and NATO countries may adopt new sanctions against Russia because of the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, the faction's spokesman on international affairs, Juergen Hardt, said on Wednesday.

"A careful analysis of the Bundeswehr's special laboratory leaves no doubt that Alexei Navalny like Sergei Skripal before that was poisoned with a highly effective poison from the Novichok group. This confirms our worst fears. This poison is difficult to produce and can only come from highly specialized laboratories," Hardt said in a statement.

According to the politician, "it is obvious to the CDU/CSU faction in the Bundestag that this poisonous substance could have been created and produced only with the help of the Russian government."

In this light, he considered it right to invite Russian Ambassador Sergey Nechaev to the German Foreign Ministry to show him the results of tests conducted by Bundeswehr experts.

"Germany must now, together with other European Union countries, formulate a common position on Russia, which does not rule out new sanctions as well. We wish Alexei Navalny a speedy and complete recovery," Hardt added.

Related Topics

NATO Russia German European Union Germany May From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

EWEC announces 93% availability ratio as Noor Abu ..

55 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi issues USD 5 billion in multi-tranche, 5 ..

56 minutes ago

US to Work With Allies to Hold Accountable People ..

52 seconds ago

LG bodies responsible for inundation of graveyards ..

53 seconds ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Points to Lack of Facts B ..

55 seconds ago

UN Not in Position at Present to Comment on Navaln ..

56 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.