German Ruling Bloc Not Ruling Out Sanctions Against Russia Over Navalny Case - Spokesman

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The parliamentary faction of Germany's ruling bloc CDU/CSU does not rule out that EU and NATO countries may adopt new sanctions against Russia because of the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, the faction's spokesman on international affairs, Juergen Hardt, said on Wednesday.

"A careful analysis of the Bundeswehr's special laboratory leaves no doubt that Alexei Navalny like Sergei Skripal before that was poisoned with a highly effective poison from the Novichok group. This confirms our worst fears. This poison is difficult to produce and can only come from highly specialized laboratories," Hardt said in a statement.

According to the politician, "it is obvious to the CDU/CSU faction in the Bundestag that this poisonous substance could have been created and produced only with the help of the Russian government."

In this light, he considered it right to invite Russian Ambassador Sergey Nechaev to the German Foreign Ministry to show him the results of tests conducted by Bundeswehr experts.

"Germany must now, together with other European Union countries, formulate a common position on Russia, which does not rule out new sanctions as well. We wish Alexei Navalny a speedy and complete recovery," Hardt added.