German Ruling Party Leader Advocates For Extended Coronavirus Curbs - Reports

Mon 09th August 2021 | 04:47 PM

Armin Laschet, the leader of German conservatives, spoke in favor of extending coronavirus restrictions at a meeting of CDU/CSU union parties' bosses, media said on Monday

Laschet presented a five-point program ahead of this Tuesday's COVID-19 conference with the Federal chancellor and regional governors, sources in the know told German Der Spiegel magazine.

The program includes more robust testing and vaccination campaigning, multi-factor assessment of epidemic data, and extension of the coronavirus emergency by the national parliament.

Infection numbers have been climbing across Germany, less than two months before the nation votes in a crucial general election. Laschet's conservatives are ahead in the polls but his approval rating has been sagging.

