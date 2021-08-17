UrduPoint.com

German Ruling Party Ousts Head Of Flood-Hit Ahrweiler District

Tue 17th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

German Ruling Party Ousts Head of Flood-Hit Ahrweiler District

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Germany's ruling conservatives have ousted the administrator of the flood-ravaged Ahrweiler district, who has been on sick leave since last week.

The CDU's Ahrweiler office said in a statement on Monday night that Juergen Pfoehler could no longer execute his duties due to illness and lack of confidence by people in his authority.

"People in Ahrweiler district have no trust [in him]. In such an exceptional situation, a decisive, hands-on leadership is no longer possible," it said.

The party added that the crisis district needed a "new beginning" with another person in charge, who would be able to take on many challenges to come.

At least 133 people died and hundreds more were injured in a flood that swept the Ahr valley in the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate in mid-July. Prosecutors opened a manslaughter probe into Pfoehler, who is accused of failing to have residents warned on time about the floodwave.

