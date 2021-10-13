German, Russian Energy Agencies Sign Memorandum of Understanding - DENA

The Russian and German energy agencies signed a memorandum of understanding to deepen their cooperation, Kristina Haverkamp, the managing director of the German Energy Agency (DENA), announced on Wednesday

"We are closely cooperating with Russia in the context of the German-Russian energy partnership.

We also signed, just this morning, a memorandum of understanding with the Russian energy agency, which will bring forward our bilateral cooperation on the level of the energy agencies," Haverkamp said at a session of the Russian Energy Week.

The Russian Energy Week International Forum has opened in Moscow on Wednesday and will last until Friday, featuring high-profile government officials and business executives, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Saudi Arabian and UAE energy ministers, and the OPEC secretary general.