German, Russian Energy Agencies Sign Memorandum Of Understanding - DENA

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 03:37 PM

The Russian and German energy agencies signed a memorandum of understanding to deepen their cooperation, Kristina Haverkamp, the managing director of the German Energy Agency (DENA), announced on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The Russian and German energy agencies signed a memorandum of understanding to deepen their cooperation, Kristina Haverkamp, the managing director of the German Energy Agency (DENA), announced on Wednesday.�

"We are closely cooperating with Russia in the context of the German-Russian energy partnership.

We also signed, just this morning, a memorandum of understanding with the Russian energy agency, which will bring forward our bilateral cooperation on the level of the energy agencies," Haverkamp said at a session of the Russian Energy Week.

The Russian Energy Week International Forum has opened in Moscow on Wednesday and will last until Friday, featuring high-profile government officials and business executives, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Saudi Arabian and UAE energy ministers, and the OPEC secretary general.

