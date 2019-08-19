UrduPoint.com
German, Russian Foreign Ministers To Discuss Ukraine, Syria, Arms Control At Moscow Talks

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 05:53 PM

The German and Russian foreign ministers will discuss the Ukrainian peace process, Syria and arms control at a meeting in Moscow, the German ministry's spokeswoman said Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) The German and Russian foreign ministers will discuss the Ukrainian peace process, Syria and arms control at a meeting in Moscow, the German ministry's spokeswoman said Monday.

"The minister of foreign affairs, [Heiko] Maas, will travel to Moscow on Wednesday for political talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," Maria Adebahr told reporters, adding they would talk about "Ukraine, Syria and the future of arms control."

She stressed that Germany was committed to maintaining dialogue with Russia and the visit of Maas was expected to deepen it.

On Thursday, Maas will meet with Russian civil rights activists and youth.

The two top diplomats last met in the western German city of Bonn in late July on the sidelines of the Petersburg Dialogue.

The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said earlier that the ministers would also talk about Iran, global stability and strategic security, as well as key issues related to the bilateral agenda, such as future meetings, trade and cultural cooperation.

