German, Russian Foreign Ministries Maintaining Dialogue on Staffing of Embassies

(@FahadShabbir)

The Russian and German Foreign Ministries maintain dialogue over the staff composition of diplomatic representations, the spokesperson for the German Foreign Office, Andrea Sasse, said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The Russian and German Foreign Ministries maintain dialogue over the staff composition of diplomatic representations, the spokesperson for the German Foreign Office, Andrea Sasse, said on Monday.

"We are in contact with Russia over the staffing of the respective embassies," she said in response to a reporter's request to confirm whether several Russian diplomats had left Germany by mutual agreement last week.

Sasse noted that there is nothing to add on the topic and once again repeated her initial answer to a follow-up question as to whether some German diplomats, in turn, had left Moscow.

In late March, Sasse denied media reports about plans to expel 30 Russian diplomats accredited in Berlin.