German-Russian Parliamentary Friendship Group To Visit Moscow, Kaluga From June 16-21

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The German-Russian Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Bundestag will pay a visit to Moscow and Kaluga from June 16-21, during which the delegates will hold talks with Russian lawmakers, the German parliament's press service said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Lawmakers led by Chairman of the German-Russian Parliamentary Friendship Group Robby Schlund (Alternative for Germany) ... will visit Russia from June 16-21. Aiming to conduct an open and critical dialogue, members of the parliamentary group will hold meetings with State Duma lawmakers and opposition figures in Moscow," the statement said.

According to the statement, the group will focus on talks with lawmakers, who maintain relations with Germany, and international issues. Moreover, members of the group will meet with the representatives of German political funds.

During the visit to Kaluga, German lawmakers will hold negotiations with local politicians on the issue of peaceful interaction of different cultures and take part in a number of cultural and educational events.

