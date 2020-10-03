German-Russian Ties Must Not Slide Into 'Ice Age' Over Navalny Case - Bundestag Vice Chief

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) German-Russian relations should not fall victim to the situation with opposition figure Alexey Navalny, and it is the common interest to establish truth without making hasty accusations, the German parliament's vice president, Wolfgang Kubicki, told Sputnik.

"These times, it is especially important that relations between Germany and Russia do not slide into the ice age.

As for attacks on Russian dissidents or members of the opposition - recently on Alexey Navalny, for example, - we are facing many questions, which, in the common interest, we must clarify without premature accusations," Kubicki said.

Navalny, who has recently been discharged from Berlin's Charite clinic, accuses the Russian authorities of being behind his alleged poisoning. The Kremlin rejects the claims as extremely insulting and unacceptable, noting that no proof has been presented.