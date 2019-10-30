German-Russian Ties Remain Close Despite Political Differences - German Diplomat

Germany and Russia have been cooperating closely in many spheres despite political differences, Mathias Kruse, the German consul general in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, told Sputnik on Wednesday

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Germany and Russia have been cooperating closely in many spheres despite political differences, Mathias Kruse, the German consul general in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Germany joined the European Union in sanctioning Russia after accusing it of a role in the Ukrainian crisis that broke out in 2014. Russia has repeatedly denied being a party to the war there.

"The political relationship between our countries could have been better... But this doesn't mean we can't cooperate.

On the contrary, we have been seeking a political dialogue. Our Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have met on several occasions. We have been cooperating very well and very closely despite the existing differences," Kruse said.

Russia and Germany's economic cooperation has withstood the pressure of the sanctions, and the two countries have also been working on joint cultural and scientific projects, the diplomat said, adding that the collaborative relationship would continue against all odds.