German-Russian Trade Approaching Pre-2014 Level - Business Leader

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Trade between Germany and Russia is rebounding to the levels seen before the 2014 sanctions, Klaus Mangold, the chairman of Mangold Consulting GmbH, has said in an interview with Sputnik.

Speaking on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the German business leader contrasted the business relations between the two countries to the current political situation.

"We are coming really from a very very high level in the last decade, and with the sanctions, everything was slowing down. We have to look forward and we are coming back to the same level as before the sanctions. I believe that there are many projects in areas which are very much linked with energy, with industrial activities," Mangold, also a former Chairman of the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations, said.

The businessman went on to stress the importance of intensifying the dialogue after a year-and-a-half interruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have to come back to normality, and I'm very happy to see that the German delegation is very strong, looking very much at realizing business opportunities for both of us in a common interest. I believe that energy, industry, and as well sustainability, looking for environmental issues, will have a strong importance," Mangold added.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the country's major economic forum.

