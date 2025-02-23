Open Menu

German 'rust Belt' Town Spotlights Growing Far Right Appeal

February 23, 2025

German 'rust belt' town spotlights growing far right appeal

Duisburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Sporting a cap with the Trump-inspired slogan "Make Duisburg Great Again", AfD candidate Alan Imamura was upbeat as he campaigned for the far-right party in Germany's ailing industrial heartland.

"In the past, lots of people looked at us strangely or even insulted us -- that's hardly been the case this year," said the 51-year-old in the working class district of Duisburg North, as passing cars tooted horns in support.

The city in Germany's western Ruhr region highlights how the far-right has made progress beyond its traditional strongholds in Germany's ex-communist east ahead of Sunday's national election.

Duisburg is a steel town and traditional symbol of Germany's industrial might, and Duisburg North has long been a stronghold of the Social Democrats (SPD) of Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

But, as industrial decline has hit the city's fortunes, so the political landscape has shifted, with many SPD voters saying they no longer feel represented by the party.

Ludger Schulppen, a former SPD member who says he switched to backing the AfD, said the city is struggling in the face of a growing number of migrant arrivals that it cannot support.

"So many companies are closing, it's just not possible for people to come and just go and work," the 63-year-old told AFP.

