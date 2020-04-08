(@FahadShabbir)

German migrant rescue charity Sea-Eye told Sputnik on Wednesday it hoped that Germany, whose flag their rescue ship is flying, will agree to host 150 people pulled from Libyan waters after Italy said it would shut ports to migrant ships due to the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) German migrant rescue charity Sea-Eye told Sputnik on Wednesday it hoped that Germany, whose flag their rescue ship is flying, will agree to host 150 people pulled from Libyan waters after Italy said it would shut ports to migrant ships due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Alan Kurdi rescue ship was stopped from docking in Italy after Rome announced on Tuesday that Italian ports were no longer considered a safe haven as the country battles the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

"We do consider our flag state Germany as the one responsible here.

Malta and Italy are obviously suffering tremendously during these hard times of crisis and it's up to the EU and Germany to work together and find solutions to help those most in need," Sea-Eye spokeswoman Sophie Weidenhiller said.

Germany has recently airlifted 200,000 tourists back home, she said, and it should be "an equally reasonable and feasible feat" for the German authorities to take in almost 200 people who have fled fighting in Libya in search of safety in Europe.