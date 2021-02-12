German Security Agency Refuses to Comment on Reported Protection for Yulia Navalnaya

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution on Thursday refused to comment to Sputnik if its agents provide security to Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of jailed Russian activist Alexey Navalny, who recently arrived in Germany

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) The German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution on Thursday refused to comment to Sputnik if its agents provide security to Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of jailed Russian activist Alexey Navalny, who recently arrived in Germany.

Such reports previously appeared on Russian social networks.

"Thank you for your request, as you have rightly surmised [per the personal data protection law] we cannot divulge information about individuals," the office's spokesperson said.

On Wednesday, Der Spiegel reported that Navalnaya had landed at Frankfurt Airport for what may be a personal visit to Germany.

Later that day, several passengers of the plane that carried Navalnaya confirmed this information to Sputnik. They said that Navalnaya used an alternative exit to leave the airport after separating from other passengers in the transit zone before passport control.

The country's government, foreign office and interior ministry have declined to comment on Navalnaya's visit as well.