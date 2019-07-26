UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Security Bodies Issue Warning About Rising Far-Right Violence - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 09:13 PM

German Security Bodies Issue Warning About Rising Far-Right Violence - Reports

German security bodies are concerned over the rising violence linked to far-right extremism, local media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) German security bodies are concerned over the rising violence linked to far-right extremism, local media reported on Friday.

The trend was reflected in a confidential report, presented during an extraordinary meeting of the lower chamber of the German parliament's Committee on Internal Affairs and Community, that was dedicated to the murder of politician Walter Luebcke.

"It is necessary to take into account serious acts of violence, committed by some persons, or small groups, as well as the forming of right-wing terrorist groups," head of the Federal Criminal Police Office Holger Muench said, as quoted by Der Spiegel magazine.

He added that the threat was increasing not only in German but across Europe.

Head of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution Thomas Haldenwang pointed out that social networks had a role in the rise of right-wing extremism.

Last month, Haldenwang's office issued a report saying that the number of violent right-wing anti-Semitic crimes grew from 28 in 2017 to 48 last year.

Germany has been on edge since the fatal shooting last month of Luebcke, a senior official in the central city of Kassel. Several other politicians have received death threats from what police believe to be right-wing extremists.

Related Topics

Murder Terrorist Police Europe Parliament German Kassel Chamber Criminals 2017 Media From

Recent Stories

West Indies recall Gayle for India one-day series

11 seconds ago

5474 vehicles challaned in violation of one-day

13 seconds ago

Police not to hesitate any sacrifices for protecti ..

14 seconds ago

US approves merger of wireless operators T-Mobile, ..

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister "Kamyab Jawan" programme to collabo ..

5 minutes ago

Finnish motorists warned as heat drives thirsty mo ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.