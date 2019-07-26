German Security Bodies Issue Warning About Rising Far-Right Violence - Reports

German security bodies are concerned over the rising violence linked to far-right extremism, local media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) German security bodies are concerned over the rising violence linked to far-right extremism, local media reported on Friday.

The trend was reflected in a confidential report, presented during an extraordinary meeting of the lower chamber of the German parliament's Committee on Internal Affairs and Community, that was dedicated to the murder of politician Walter Luebcke.

"It is necessary to take into account serious acts of violence, committed by some persons, or small groups, as well as the forming of right-wing terrorist groups," head of the Federal Criminal Police Office Holger Muench said, as quoted by Der Spiegel magazine.

He added that the threat was increasing not only in German but across Europe.

Head of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution Thomas Haldenwang pointed out that social networks had a role in the rise of right-wing extremism.

Last month, Haldenwang's office issued a report saying that the number of violent right-wing anti-Semitic crimes grew from 28 in 2017 to 48 last year.

Germany has been on edge since the fatal shooting last month of Luebcke, a senior official in the central city of Kassel. Several other politicians have received death threats from what police believe to be right-wing extremists.