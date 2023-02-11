German Security Forces Register Increased Espionage by Iranian Intelligence - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) German security agencies have registered increased cases of spying on opposition Iranians living in Germany by Tehran's intelligence since the start of unrest in Iran in September 2022, the Welt am Sonntag newspaper reported on Saturday, citing data from the German government.

The German authorities provided the relevant data in response to a request from The Left party, the report said.

The data also showed that German intelligence is aware of 160 Berlin-linked individuals who have ties with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) accused by many Western countries of human rights violations during the mass protests in Iran.

Violent riots broke out in Iran in mid-September 2022 in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Many Iranian citizens accused the morality police of her death, alleging that law enforcement officers hit her in the head. During the protests, which are still ongoing, members of Iran's security forces were attacked and some were killed in the clashes with rioters. Iranian media reported that at least six rioters were sentenced to death.