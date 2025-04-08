Open Menu

German Semiconductor Maker Infineon Buys Part Of US Rival Marvell Technology

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2025 | 05:10 PM

German semiconductor maker Infineon buys part of US rival Marvell Technology

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) German semiconductor maker Infineon said Tuesday its part-acquisition of US firm Marvell Technology would better position it to supply firms working on technologies of the future, including humanoid robots.

Infineon plans to buy the automotive division of the US rival for $2.5 billion (2.3 billion Euros) to profit from its ethernet technology, it said in a statement late Monday.

"It strengthens our digital control connectivity part of the company," CEO Jochen Hanebeck said on a call for analysts on Tuesday.

"The combination is what makes the difference," he added, giving the example of humanoid robots that need a variety of components, including ethernet cables.

Several hundred Marvell employees will join Infineon, which employs 58,000 people worldwide, the German company said, noting that the acquisition would "strengthen Infineon's already strong footprint in the US".

Marvell's ethernet allows for the transfer of the large volumes of data needed to power software systems in cars and potentially other devices such as robots, Infineon said.

The business was expected to generate revenue of $225 million to $250 million for 2025 and would have a gross margin of 60 percent, Infineon said.

It added that Marvell's Automotive Ethernet business had about $4 billion of orders in the pipeline.

German manufacturers struggle with high energy and labour costs at home and, to sell into the United States, now face the added costs of swingeing tariffs imposed last week by US President Donald Trump on dozens of trade partners.

Infineon shares were flat as of 1000 GMT and have fallen over 18 percent since Trump announced the levies last week.

Recent Stories

AIM Investment Summit explores pathways to financi ..

AIM Investment Summit explores pathways to financial market integration

27 minutes ago

Al Hammadi doubles paragliding gold, secures UAE’s third title at Gulf Beach G ..

28 minutes ago
 Global financial leaders discuss future of financi ..

Global financial leaders discuss future of financial governance at AIM Investmen ..

28 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives delegates of Fujcon 2025

Fujairah Ruler receives delegates of Fujcon 2025

28 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank launches platform for Fract ..

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank launches platform for Fractional Sukuk trading for retail ..

43 minutes ago
 Dananeer Mobeen leaked realme's yet-to-launch pink ..

Dananeer Mobeen leaked realme's yet-to-launch pink C75x, claimed to be the perfe ..

1 hour ago
Shahid Afridi advises PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to ..

Shahid Afridi advises PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to choose one role

1 hour ago
 vivo V50 Lite Launched in Pakistan: The Ultimate A ..

Vivo V50 Lite Launched in Pakistan: The Ultimate All-Rounder for Power, Performa ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Investment, UNCTAD sign MoU to strengt ..

Ministry of Investment, UNCTAD sign MoU to strengthen investment cooperation

1 hour ago
 Weather update: PDMA issues heatwave alert in Punj ..

Weather update: PDMA issues heatwave alert in Punjab

1 hour ago
 OPPO A5 Pro Always Be Pro with You: Har Pakistani ..

OPPO A5 Pro Always Be Pro with You: Har Pakistani ke strong choice!

1 hour ago
 UAE innovates to aid disaster-affected communities ..

UAE innovates to aid disaster-affected communities worldwide

1 hour ago

More Stories From World