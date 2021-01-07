German Senior Lawmaker Puzzled by Greens' Opposition to Foundation Backing Nord Stream 2

Klaus Ernst, the chairperson of the German parliament's Committee on Economic Affairs and Energy, told Sputnik on Thursday he was puzzled by the Green party's opposition to creating a foundation in support of completing the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

Earlier in the day, the regional parliament of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, a northern German state where the pipeline makes landfall, voted in favor of creating the Climate and Environmental Protection Foundation that will shield the entities involved in the gas link's construction from US sanctions.

"The position of the Greens that rejected the foundation [approved] in the landtag [regional parliament] has caused perplexity and mistrust.

A failure of Nord Stream 2 is highly likely to boost sales of US gas extracted by fracking, which is the worst option regarding the environmental and price aspects," Ernst said.

Nord Stream 2 is a project to lay a 745-mile-long twin pipeline that will carry up to 2 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany. The US opposes the project and seeks to export more liquefied natural gas to Europe. The pipeline's construction was suspended a year ago after sanctions forced Swiss pipelay company Allseas to withdraw from the project. The pipeline's construction was resumed in December 2020 and is expected to take several months, according to expert estimates.