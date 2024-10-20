German Sheep Farmers Feel Abandoned In Bluetongue Crisis
Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2024 | 04:00 PM
Marienmünster, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Ever since the bluetongue virus struck nearly a year ago, German farmer Ortrun Humpert has cared for sick sheep to contain a crisis and feels increasingly abandoned by authorities.
Humpert, who has been raising sheep in northwestern Germany's Marienmuenster since 1986 in a bid to save endangered breeds, has since lost 140 of her 500 sheep.
"It was a disaster waiting to happen," she sighed, denouncing the late arrival of a vaccine in June and the financial burden of a fast-spreading virus that has hit sheep farms across the country.
Bluetongue is a non-contagious, insect-borne viral disease that affects ruminants such as cows and sheep. It is difficult to control once it takes hold but is not a risk to humans.
The BTV-3 strain of the virus was first detected in the Netherlands in September 2023, before spreading to Germany the following month.
Cases have been recorded across Europe, including in Belgium, France, Italy and Spain.
Bluetongue is transmitted by biting midges. Symptoms in infected animals include high fevers, mouth ulcers and swollen heads. It can lead to weakness and the loss of offspring for pregnant animals and is particularly deadly for sheep.
Climate change has worsened the spread of the virus, according to the United Nations' food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), as global warming impacts midge populations.
According to official figures, Germany has recorded some 10,000 outbreaks, accounting for around half the country's sheep farms and making it the "most aggressive" virus spread that sheep farmers have faced in decades, according to the German Sheep Breeders' Association (VDL).
The figure was five times higher than in neighbouring France, where a free vaccination campaign was launched as soon as the first cases appeared.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024
Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..
Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day
Football: English Premier League results
Tennis: Almaty ATP results
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival
Football: English Championship results
LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues
Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October
Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..
Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award
More Stories From World
-
Lebanon state media says Israel hits dozens of southern locations31 minutes ago
-
Libyan held in Germany over suspected Israel embassy plot31 minutes ago
-
Ukraine drones target major Russian explosive plant41 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh to move on from Shakib for South Africa series41 minutes ago
-
Ex-general Prabowo takes office as Indonesia president1 hour ago
-
Charles expresses 'great joy' at being back in Australia2 hours ago
-
Prabowo Subianto: ex-general who marched to Indonesia presidency2 hours ago
-
'One of the last': handmade bagpipes a dying art in Scotland2 hours ago
-
Young, Ravindra guide New Zealand to first win in India for 36 years2 hours ago
-
New Zealand record first Test win in India for 36 years2 hours ago
-
Harris turns 60, but prefers to talk about Trump's age2 hours ago
-
Golf: LPGA BMW Ladies Championship scores2 hours ago