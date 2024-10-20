Open Menu

German Sheep Farmers Feel Abandoned In Bluetongue Crisis

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Marienmünster, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Ever since the bluetongue virus struck nearly a year ago, German farmer Ortrun Humpert has cared for sick sheep to contain a crisis and feels increasingly abandoned by authorities.

Humpert, who has been raising sheep in northwestern Germany's Marienmuenster since 1986 in a bid to save endangered breeds, has since lost 140 of her 500 sheep.

"It was a disaster waiting to happen," she sighed, denouncing the late arrival of a vaccine in June and the financial burden of a fast-spreading virus that has hit sheep farms across the country.

Bluetongue is a non-contagious, insect-borne viral disease that affects ruminants such as cows and sheep. It is difficult to control once it takes hold but is not a risk to humans.

The BTV-3 strain of the virus was first detected in the Netherlands in September 2023, before spreading to Germany the following month.

Cases have been recorded across Europe, including in Belgium, France, Italy and Spain.

Bluetongue is transmitted by biting midges. Symptoms in infected animals include high fevers, mouth ulcers and swollen heads. It can lead to weakness and the loss of offspring for pregnant animals and is particularly deadly for sheep.

Climate change has worsened the spread of the virus, according to the United Nations' food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), as global warming impacts midge populations.

According to official figures, Germany has recorded some 10,000 outbreaks, accounting for around half the country's sheep farms and making it the "most aggressive" virus spread that sheep farmers have faced in decades, according to the German Sheep Breeders' Association (VDL).

The figure was five times higher than in neighbouring France, where a free vaccination campaign was launched as soon as the first cases appeared.

