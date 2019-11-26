UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Shoppers Upbeat As Holiday Season Nears

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 04:15 PM

German shoppers upbeat as holiday season nears

German shoppers are heading into the annual holiday season feeling slightly more upbeat after Europe's top economy narrowly avoided tipping in recession, a forward-looking monthly survey said Thursday

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :German shoppers are heading into the annual holiday season feeling slightly more upbeat after Europe's top economy narrowly avoided tipping in recession, a forward-looking monthly survey said Thursday.

The GfK institute's confidence barometer climbed to 9.7 points for December, up 0.1 points from November's three-year low, it said in a statement.

"Consumers are therefore optimistic about the upcoming holiday season, one of the busiest times of year for a number of retail industries such as consumer electronics and toys," said the pollster, following a survey of some 2,000 people.

December's rebound was driven by a steep rise in confidence in future economic activity, after Germany earlier this month defied expectations to post 0.

1 percent growth in the third quarter.

Many observers had predicted that the German economy would shrink for a second consecutive quarter this year, meeting the definition of a technical recession.

GfK said an apparent easing of tensions in the US-China trade conflict and hopes that December's UK election would end some Brexit uncertainty had contributed to the more optimistic mood.

The survey also found that Germans were more upbeat than last month about their income expectations, buoyed by high wages and a healthy labour market.

Respondents said they were slightly less likely to splash out on large items than a month ago but the overall shopping mood remains "at a very high level", GfK said, as record-low interest rates make saving less attractive.

Related Topics

Election UK Europe German Germany Brexit November December Market Post From Top Labour

Recent Stories

Palestinian detainee dies in Israeli prison

14 seconds ago

Dubai Sports Council organises governance workshop ..

21 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price at $64.21 pb Monday

36 minutes ago

Seminar on Science Diplomacy on Nov 27

19 seconds ago

LG to invest 20 bln won in SoftBank Venture's AI f ..

12 minutes ago

S. Korea's Hyundai Motor to build vehicle manufact ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.