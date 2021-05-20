UrduPoint.com
German, Slovak, Czech Foreign Ministers Paying Visits To Israel

Thu 20th May 2021 | 02:18 PM

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Thursday arrived in Israel to express support to the latter's leadership as tensions recently escalated with Palestine's Gaza Strip, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said, adding that top diplomats of the Czech Republic and Slovakia are also on their way to the Middle Eastern nation

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Thursday arrived in Israel to express support to the latter's leadership as tensions recently escalated with Palestine's Gaza Strip, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said, adding that top diplomats of the Czech Republic and Slovakia are also on their way to the middle Eastern nation.

"Foreign Ministers of Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia arrive in Israel today to express support & solidarity. The German FM @HeikoMaas was received by FM @Gabi_Ashkenazi," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

The top European diplomats will attend sites struck by Hamas rockets, and are expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Reuven Rivlin and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

Meanwhile, air raid sirens continue to sound in the southern part of Israel, warning of rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip.

The tensions between Israel and the Gaza Strip-based Hamas Islamist movement rose late on May 10. According to the latest data, 12 people were killed and over 50 people were seriously injured in Israel, while the number of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes has reached 227, including 64 children.

According to the Israeli military, around 4,070 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel since tensions between the two sides escalated.

