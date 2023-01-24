German, Slovak Presidents to Meet in Berlin, Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Slovak President Zuzana Caputova will meet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin on Tuesday.

The two officials will discuss cooperation between the two countries and prospects of its development.

Following the meeting, Caputova is also expected to receive the Schwarzkopf Europe Award in recognition of "her courage in confronting organized crime" and efforts to protect the rights of minorities, particularly Roma.