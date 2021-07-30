UrduPoint.com
German Social Democrat Candidate Scholz Could Win Chancellorship In Direct Vote - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 04:17 PM

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, the Social Democratic Party's candidate for the federal chancellorship, could win the vote if it were a direct election, a poll by YouGov found on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, the Social Democratic Party's candidate for the Federal chancellorship, could win the vote if it were a direct election, a poll by YouGov found on Friday.

Germany is set to hold a general election on September 26, after which a new government will be formed.

Under the German basic law, the federal chancellor is elected by parliament, the Bundestag.

The survey showed that 20% of German citizens would have voted for Scholz, up from 16% last month.

The Social Democratic candidate is followed by North Rhine-Westphalia prime minister Armin Laschet of the ruling Christian Democratic Union party with 15%, down from 21% last month. The Greens' Annalena Baerbock comes third with 13%, down from 15% last month.

The survey was conducted from July 23-26 among 2,104 adults.

