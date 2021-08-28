BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) Almost half of Germans would prefer Social Democrats' Olaf Scholz as successor to Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose conservatives saw their ratings slip by 4 points in a poll out Friday, four weeks before the general election.

A survey conducted by Forschungsgruppe Wahlen for the ZDF broadcaster from August 24-26 found that 49% of respondents would vote for Scholz if there were a direct vote for chancellor, up 5 percentage points from last week.

Scholz was followed by the leader of Merkel's conservative bloc Armin Laschet at 17% (down 4 points) and the Greens' Annalena Baerbock at 16% (unchanged).

The number of Germans who now trust Scholz with Merkel's job rose 6 points to 65%. Only 25% of those polled have confidence in Laschet and 22% in Baerbock.

The Social Democrats and conservatives were tied in the poll at 22%, the best score for the center-left in four years and the worst for the center-right on record. The Greens came second at 20%. The right-wing AfD was third at 11%, trailed by the liberal FDP at 10% and the Left at 6%.